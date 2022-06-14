Stocks, oil, gas and crypto all trending higher after heavy market retreat Monday

Crypto higher overnight despite deep drop Monday

After a precipitous drop in value Monday, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were all higher overnight.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have struggled in sympathy with the broader stock market, which is contending with scorching-hot inflation.

The Federal Reserve, which has already begun hiking interest rates to bring inflation down, will offer an update on its outlook for the economy this week following its two-day policy-setting meeting.

As of 4:15 a.m. ET Tuesday, Bitcoin was trading at nearly $23,000 (+0.92%), or up almost $222. For the week, Bitcoin was down 28.31% and for the month, it was down 23.13%.

Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,225 (+1.94%), or up almost $22.50. For the week, Ethereum was down more than 35.25% and for the month, it was down more than 40%.

Dogecoin was trading at approximately $0.057 (+6.66%), or up $0.0035. For the week, Dogecoin was down about 35.25% and for the month, it was down nearly 40%.