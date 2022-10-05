STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures fall, gas is higher, oil prices slip ahead of crucial OPEC+ meeting

Wednesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading.

OIL MEETING: OPEC+ meets on Wednesday and may be set for a large cut in oil output.

The potential OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices, believed to have dropped from $120 three months ago to about $90 due to fears of a global economic recession, rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar, according to Reuters.

ADP REPORT: The payroll processing firm releases its National Employment report for September.

Economists anticipate a gain of 200,000 private-sector jobs. That would be an improvement from a disappointing 132,000 new jobs in August, which was less than half the 288,000 estimate.

TRADE BALANCE: The monthly deficit in goods and services for July is expected to narrow for the fifth month in a row to $67.7 billion.

SERVICES PMI: The Institute for Supply Management releases its non-manufacturing PMI for September. This key gauge of services sector activity is expected to slip to 56.0. That’s after rising unexpectedly in August to the highest since April on solid growth in new orders. Keep in mind 50 is the dividing line between an expanding and contracting services sector.

OIL INVENTORIES: The DOE’s Energy Information Administration will release its inventory report for last week.

