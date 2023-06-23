Stock Market News: Dow’s losing week, Virgin Galactic, 3M, CarMax shares active

3M shares rise

Symbol Price Change %Change MMM $102.94 2.52 2.51

Dow component 3M shares rose on Friday after disclosing a $10.3 billion settlement over what's known as "forever chemicals."

The settlement ends a legal headwind for the conglomerate tied to manmade, synthetic compounds, that tainted public water supplies, shown to pose significant risks to the environment and human health including causing health issues such a cancer.

"This is an important step forward for 3M, which builds on our actions that include our announced exit of PFOA and PFOS manufacturing more than 20 years ago, our more recent investments in state-of-the-art water filtration technology in our chemical manufacturing operations, and our announcement that we will exit all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025," said 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman.