Stock Market News: Nasdaq, S&P at yearly highs, Virgin Galactic, Oracle’s Ellison gets richer

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all sitting at the highs of the year, Disney CFO leaves, SCOTUS on student loans,Virgin Galactic announces passenger travel, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison climbs billionaire list. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team, Reuters and Associated Press

Breaking News

Nasdaq leads strong week for stocks on Fed, AI boom

U.S. stocks slipped Friday but registered solid weekly gains with all three of the major benchmarks rising following the Federal Reserve’s pause on interest rates and AI developments that drove big tech sending shares of Microsoft and Apple to all-time highs, as Nvidia’s market cap topped $1 trillion.  

Weekly Gains

Nasdaq Composite: +3.3%

S&P 500: +2.6%

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +1.3%

Nvidia Corp.
$
426.92

Posted by FOX Business Team
Breaking News

Bud Light parent speaks out

Anheuser Busch Inbev.
$
58.58

Anheuser-Busch, parent of embattled Bud Light, is speaking out about the controversy over its transgender promotion with activist Dylan Mulvaney which has hit the stock since late March.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.
$
4.07

Shares of Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic soared on Friday after revealing it will start commerical space flights upping the competition against rivals including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

Posted by FOX Business Team

