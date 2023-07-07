Stock Market News: Jobs data, Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA ok, Yellen in China
The June jobs report came in lighter than expected as investors debate the impact on future Fed hikes, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Chinese officials, Biogen gets first FDA approval for its Alzheimer's drug and Rivian shares keeps climbing. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Mark Zuckerberg may be trying to topple Elon Musk's Twitter with Meta but what does it mean for investors?
Employers added 209,000 jobs in June, less than expected and growth for previous months were revised lower. Still, the unemployment rate held at 3.6% creating more of a conundrum for the Federal Reserve.
