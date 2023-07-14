Stock Market News: Delta, Pepsi earnings, Disney CEO Iger on next steps, producer inflation eases

Hybrid-work trend may wipe out $800 billion from office property values by 2030, McKinsey study says

A shift to remote working is likely to wipe off $800 billion from the value of office buildings in major global cities by 2030, according to a study published by consulting firm McKinsey on Thursday.

The survey on nine "superstar" cities — Beijing, Houston, London, New York City, Paris, Munich, San Francisco, Shanghai and Tokyo — showed that demand for office space would be 13% lower in 2030 than it was in pre-pandemic 2019.

"Superstar" cities are locations with a disproportionate share of the world's urban gross domestic product (GDP) and GDP growth.

The survey said employees continued to spend far less time working at the office compared to pre-pandemic times. Remote working seemed to have contributed to migration away from prime cities, partly influenced by complete work-from-home models and cheaper housing availability in suburban areas.