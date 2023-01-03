STOCK MARKET NEWS: Markets closed, 2023 oil gains, gas higher, Musk's next Twitter File release

Crypto prices higher on first Monday of the new year

Cryptocurrency prices were higher early Monday.

At approximately 5 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at nearly $16,712 (+0.66%), or higher by $110.

For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by nearly 1.3%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was lower by more than 2.05%.

Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,216.8 (+1.44%), or higher by about $17.3.

For the week, Ethereum was trading lower by more than 1.5%. For the month, it was trading lower by approximately 6%.

Dogecoin was trading at $0.07202 (+02.79%), or higher by approximately $0.001956.

For the week, Dogecoin was lower by almost 7.75%. For the month, the crypto was lower by nearly 31%.