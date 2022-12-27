LIVE MARKET NEWS: Stocks waffle in holiday week, Southwest under fire, housing headwinds persist

US stock futures edge higher on hopes of late year-end rally

Symbol Price Change %Change I:DJI $33,203.93 176.44 0.53 SP500 $3,844.82 22.43 0.59 I:COMP $10,497.86 21.74 0.21

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday morning as investors hope a late year-end rally will lift a market that has been weighed down by recession fears.

Markets in the U.S. and Europe were closed Monday for holidays.

Indexes started Friday lower after Commerce Department figures showed that prices for services continued to climb faster than hoped last month. But stocks edged into positive territory after the midmorning release of the University of Michigan's consumer survey painted households as optimistic about the economy.

Stocks markets were choppy with the S&P gaining 22.43, or 0.6%, to 3844.82, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite rose 21.74, or 0.2%, to 10497.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 176.44, or 0.5%, to end at 33203.93.

Still, a three-week string of losses for the S&P and the Nasdaq have set markets up to end 2022 with a down month. The S&P has given up 5.8% in December, while the Nasdaq has lost 8.5% and the Dow industrials 4%.

"Equities are left with a pretty difficult backdrop, and also one that's going to be pretty unlikely to result in much multiple expansion," said Ed Perks, chief investment officer at Franklin Templeton's Franklin Income Investors.

Perks's team has put about 60% of its flagship portfolio into bonds, a flip from a 70% allocation to stocks to start 2022. Given how closely corporate earnings are tied to consumer behavior, traders are sensitive to any evidence of how well American wallets are navigating inflation and slowing growth.

Jobless claims remain historically low, yet layoffs are mounting. Friday's data indicated consumer-spending growth slowed in November versus October, so the morning's strong Michigan survey came as a small relief.

"What you're willing to pay at the pump, what you're willing to pay at the grocery store, that's what's going to guide markets and the Fed next year," said Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas research at State Street Global Advisors.

Bonds fell on Friday as traders guessed that signs of persistent inflation increased the likelihood the Fed will keep interest rates high for longer into the future. Friday's personal-consumption expenditures data -- the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation -- showed that prices for services rose by 0.4% in November, a troublesome pace when annualized. Persistent climbs in services prices have been spooking investors in recent months.

Meanwhile, Asian shares advanced Tuesday after China announced it would relax more of its pandemic restrictions despite widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 that are straining its medical systems and disrupting business.

The Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.8% to 3,089.39. Hong Kong's markets were closed for a holiday, as were those in Australia. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.2% to 26,447.87 and the Kospi in Seoul gained 0.7%, to 2,332.79. In Bangkok, the SET index rose 0.8%, while the Sensex in Mumbai surged 1.2%.

China's National Health Commission said Monday that passengers arriving from abroad will no longer have to observe a quarantine, starting Jan. 8. They will still need a negative virus test within 48 hours of their departure and to wear masks on their flights.