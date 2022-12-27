STOCK MARKET NEWS: Gasoline prices were unchanged nationwide Monday after rising Sunday to $3.102

Bitcoin, Ethereum higher, Dogecoin lower early Monday

Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Monday, with Bitcoin and Etherum higher and Dogecoin trending lower.

At approximately 5:15 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at nearly $16,837 (+0.08%), or higher by $14.

For the week, Bitcoin was trading higher by nearly 0.27%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was lower by nearly 1.8%.

Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,218 (+0.16%), or higher by about $1.9.

For the week, Ethereum was trading higher by slightly more than 2.6%. For the month, it was trading higher by approximately 1.45%.

Dogecoin was trading at $0.075658 (-0.35%), or lower by approximately $0.000248.

For the week, Dogecoin was lower by almost 3.75%. For the month, the crypto was lower by nearly 15.5%.