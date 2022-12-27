STOCK MARKET NEWS: Gasoline prices were unchanged nationwide Monday after rising Sunday to $3.102
Corporate taxes on stock buybacks could cost US companies billions, crypto mixed in early trading. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Monday, with Bitcoin and Etherum higher and Dogecoin trending lower.
At approximately 5:15 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at nearly $16,837 (+0.08%), or higher by $14.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading higher by nearly 0.27%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was lower by nearly 1.8%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,218 (+0.16%), or higher by about $1.9.
For the week, Ethereum was trading higher by slightly more than 2.6%. For the month, it was trading higher by approximately 1.45%.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.075658 (-0.35%), or lower by approximately $0.000248.
For the week, Dogecoin was lower by almost 3.75%. For the month, the crypto was lower by nearly 15.5%.
The price of gasoline held steady over the holiday weekend.
The nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline on Monday held at $3.102, the same price as Sunday, according to AAA. The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Saturday was $3.097.
One week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.142. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.566. A year ago, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.29.
Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14.
Diesel has slipped below $5.00 per gallon to $4.684, but that is still a far cry from the $3.576 of a year ago.
