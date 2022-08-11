STOCK MARKET NEWS: Gas below $4, futures rise, producer price check
Investors will study the latest inflation report in the form of producer prices, please relief at the pump. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The national average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the U.S. dropped to just below $4 a gallon on Wednesday, for the first time since March.
While the $3.99 per gallon national average is a sizable decline from its highest — a $5.02 per gallon national average that consumers saw in June — the dip is caused by record-high inflation that has crippled travelers' wills to go anywhere, experts said.
U.S. equity futures were trading higher ahead of the release of another report on inflation.
The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.3% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.
Oil prices gained Thursday, adding to the rise in the previous session on supply concerns.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded at $92.00 per barrel. Brent crude futures were at $98.00 a barrel.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report wholesale inflation data for July. The producer price index is expected to rise 0.2% month-over-month according to Refinitiv forecasts.
Year-over-year, prices paid by wholesalers are anticipated to jump 10.4% in July.
The Labor Department will release its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week, expected to show a tight jobs market that is cooling off. Expectations are for 263,000, up slightly from the previous week.
Shares of Walt Disney were 7% higher in premarket trading after the company said it edged past Netflix with a total of 221 million streaming subscribers at the end of the most recent quarter. Prices for Disney+ and Hulu will rise for both platforms in December.
Disney added 14.4 million Disney+ customers, beating the consensus of 10 million expected by analysts Disney posted adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.09, up 36% from a year earlier.
In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 2.4% and China's Shanghai Composite index gained 1.6%. Tokyo was closed for a holiday.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 87.77 points Wednesday to 4,210.24, hitting its highest levels since early May. It is now nearly 15% above its mid-June low.
The Nasdaq composite, whose many high-growth and expensive-looking stocks have been particularly vulnerable to interest rates, jumped 2.9% to 12,854.80. It's up more than 20% from June.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% to 33,309.51.
U.S. crude oil stocks rose by 5.5 million barrels in the most recent week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, topping expectations for an increase of 73,000 barrels.
Gasoline product supplied rose in the most recent week to 9.1 million barrels per day.
Bitcoin was trading around $24,000, gaining in five of the last six days. In the past week, bitcoin has gained more than 4%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was higher by 0.3%. For the year, bitcoin is down more than 48%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,800, up 14% in the past week. Dogecoin was trading at 7 cents, gaining 7% in the past week.
