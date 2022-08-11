STOCK MARKET NEWS: Gas below $4, futures rise, producer price check

Stock futures rise ahead of PPI, jobless claims

U.S. equity futures were trading higher ahead of the release of another report on inflation.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.3% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.

Oil prices gained Thursday, adding to the rise in the previous session on supply concerns.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded at $92.00 per barrel. Brent crude futures were at $98.00 a barrel.

The average prices for a gallon of gasoline slipped below $4 for the first time since March.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report wholesale inflation data for July. The producer price index is expected to rise 0.2% month-over-month according to Refinitiv forecasts.

Year-over-year, prices paid by wholesalers are anticipated to jump 10.4% in July.

The Labor Department will release its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week, expected to show a tight jobs market that is cooling off. Expectations are for 263,000, up slightly from the previous week.

Shares of Walt Disney were 7% higher in premarket trading after the company said it edged past Netflix with a total of 221 million streaming subscribers at the end of the most recent quarter. Prices for Disney+ and Hulu will rise for both platforms in December.

Disney added 14.4 million Disney+ customers, beating the consensus of 10 million expected by analysts Disney posted adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.09, up 36% from a year earlier.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 2.4% and China's Shanghai Composite index gained 1.6%. Tokyo was closed for a holiday.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 87.77 points Wednesday to 4,210.24, hitting its highest levels since early May. It is now nearly 15% above its mid-June low.

The Nasdaq composite, whose many high-growth and expensive-looking stocks have been particularly vulnerable to interest rates, jumped 2.9% to 12,854.80. It's up more than 20% from June.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% to 33,309.51.