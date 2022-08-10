STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures rise, inflation data due, oil declines
Investors are waiting for the latest consumer prices and earnings from FOX and Disney. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
U.S. equity futures were rising Wednesday morning ahead of the release of the July report on consumer prices. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.3% when trading begins on Wall Street.
Oil prices slipped Wednesday as data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential pause in demand.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded around $90.00 a barrel. Brent crude futures were around $96.00 a barrel.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to say the consumer price index rose a slight 0.2% month-over-month in July. That’s down sharply from June’s 1.3% spike.
On a year-over-year basis watch for prices to soar 8.7% in July, easing back from June’s much hotter-than-expected 9.1% surge, the highest inflation rate in almost 41 years.
Earnings season continues with Fox Corporation, the parent of Fox News and Fox Business, reporting ahead of the opening bell. Others reporting include Wendy's and Jack in the Box. In the afternoon the focus will turn to another media giant, Dow member Walt Disney.
Shares of Sweetgreen tumbled 22% in after-hours trading after the fast casual restaurant chain reported second quarter revenue that missed analysts’ estimates. Revenue rose 45% to $124.9 million. The Wall Street estimate was $130.4 million. Same-store sales rose 16%. The net loss was $40 million, or 36 cents per share. The company cut its workforce by 5%.
Shares of Roblox fell 11% in extended trading after the gaming platform missed estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, as the company faced a slowdown in the pandemic-fueled surge in spending for its games including "Jailbreak" and "Adopt Me!."
The company posted net bookings of $639.9 million in the second quarter, compared with $665.5 million a year earlier.
In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.7%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong plunged 1.9% and China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%.
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4%, falling to 4,122.47 on Tuesday for its fourth daily decline following disappointing earnings reports. The Dow slipped 0.2% to close at 32,774.41. The Nasdaq dropped 1.2% to 12,493.93.
The rapid pace of inflation likely cooled off slightly in July as gasoline prices fell and supply chain disruptions started to ease. However, that may provide little comfort to millions of Americans continuing to confront elevated costs for everyday goods.
The Labor Department is releasing the highly anticipated consumer price index report on Wednesday morning, providing a fresh look at just how hot inflation ran in July.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped on Wednesday to $4.01, according to AAA. Gas was $4.033 on Tuesday. Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14. Diesel slipped as well to $5.098 from $5.120.
U.S. crude stocks rose by about 2.2 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 5, according to Reuters. Analysts had forecast that crude inventories would rise by around 100,000 barrels. Official government data is due on Wednesday.
Bitcoin was trading around $23,000 after snapping a four-day winning streak. In the past week, Bitcoin has gained less than 1% and is off more than 2% so far in August. For the year, the cryptocurrency is down more than 50%.
Ethereum was trading around $1,600, up more than 3% in the past week. Dogecoin was trading at 6 cents, gaining more than 2% in the past week.
