STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P, cryptocurrencies slump, Musk's Twitter battle rages
Major stocks, cryptocurrencies slump early on Tuesday. Tesla founder Elon Musk continues legal feud after bailing on Twitter purchase. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Peloton announced on Tuesday that it will exit all in-house manufacturing and expand its current relationship with Taiwanese manufacturer Rexon Industrial Corp.
"Today we take another significant step in simplifying our supply chain and variablizing our cost structure – a key priority for us," Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy said in a statement. "We believe that this along with other initiatives will enable us to continue reducing the cash burden on the business and increase our flexibility."
PepsiCo Inc. raised its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, helped by sustained demand for sodas and snacks even in the face of rising prices.
The company said it expects fiscal 2022 organic revenue to rise 10%, compared to a previous forecast of an 8% increase.
Nobody can know for sure but it seems very likely that sometime before the end of the year the economy is going to get worse. Maybe much worse.
What that preparation will look like for you depends on where you are in life, there is no single to-do list that makes sense for everybody. Still, as you get ready for what is likely to happen here there are three kinds of things that matter.
1. Start with your job.
If you don’t have one, get one. If you do have a job, make sure you’re doing it well.
The House is poised to push forward on this year’s $840 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual bill that funds the military and would give troops a pay raise.
Nestled within the bill, however, is a $37 billion amendment from Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, that includes over $6 billion in spending to address military "inflation" costs, including fuel.
The billions in inflationary spending have fiscal conservative leaders in the lower chamber taking action to remove it from Golden’s amendment, and Arizona Republican Rep. David Schweikert is introducing his own amendment to do just that.
