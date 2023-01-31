Stock Market News: GM, Exxon, McDonald’s earnings, home prices dip, Powerball climbs

Twitter preps for payment system

Twitter is planning to introduce payment tools across the social media app, and CEO Elon Musk says the system would initially use fiat currencies and eventually add cryptocurrency functionality.

Twitter’s director of product management, Esther Crawford, is leading the development on payments after Musk floated the payment systems idea for Twitter in a pitch to investors back in May, saying it could generate upwards of $1.3 billion by 2028.

Musk acquired Twitter in late October for $44 billion following a chaotic legal battle that dragged out for months. The new boss has been pushing Twitter to find new streams of revenue as it faces a drop in advertising income.

Story by FOX Business reporter Bradford Betz