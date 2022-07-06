Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by  Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures lower, oil rebounds, gas lower

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

6Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Stock futures trade lower on recession concerns

Stock futures trade lower on recession concerns

Stock traders (Reuters)

U.S. equity futures were lower after a tepid trading session on Wall Street amid worries about a global recession.

Traders and investors will get some insight Wednesday afternoon into last month's decision by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates when minutes of the last meeting are released.

Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Amazon partners with Grubhub

Amazon partners with Grubhub

Grubhub logo on app (Getty)

Amazon.com has agreed to add Grubhub to its suite of Prime services in the U.S., in a deal that also gives the e-commerce giant the option to acquire a small stake, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Grubhub’s parent, Netherlands-based Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, said Amazon has an initial option to take a 2% stake in U.S.-based Grubhub, and U.S. Prime members can have their delivery fees waived from select restaurants.

Posted by Ken Martin

Gas prices continues decline

Gas prices continues decline

Gas Prices (AAA)

The price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped on Wednesday morning to $4.779, according to AAA. The price on Tuesday was at $4.80. Gas has declined for 19 straight days. Diesel slipped as well to $5.716 down from $5.726

Posted by Ken Martin

OPEC's Secretary General Barkindo dead at 63

OPEC's Secretary General Barkindo dead at 63

OPEC's Mohammad Barkindo (Reuters)

The secretary general of oil producers group OPEC, Mohammad Barkindo, has died, according to Reuters. The news was announced by Mele Kyari, the head of Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC). Barkindo, 63, was due to step down at the end of this month after six years in OPEC's top job. After leaving OPEC, Barkindo was due to join U.S. think tank the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center as a distinguished fellow.

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices bounce back from Tuesday tumble

Oil prices bounce back from Tuesday tumble

Oil rig (Reuters)

Oil prices rose Wednesday morning, bouncing back from a deep selloff. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded at $100 a barrel, after closing below that point for the first time since late April. Brent crude futures traded at $104 a barrel after plunging 9.5% on Tuesday, the biggest daily drop since March. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin trades around $20,000

Bitcoin traded around $20,000, gaining for back-to-back days heading into Wednesday. The cryptocurrency has gained more than 7% over that period. Bitcoin is down more than 55% year-to-date and down more than 69% from its all-time high set in November. Ether is trading above $1,100. Dogecoin is at 6 cents.

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here