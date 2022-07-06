STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures lower, oil rebounds, gas lower
U.S. equity futures were lower after a tepid trading session on Wall Street amid worries about a global recession.
Traders and investors will get some insight Wednesday afternoon into last month's decision by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates when minutes of the last meeting are released.
Amazon.com has agreed to add Grubhub to its suite of Prime services in the U.S., in a deal that also gives the e-commerce giant the option to acquire a small stake, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Grubhub’s parent, Netherlands-based Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, said Amazon has an initial option to take a 2% stake in U.S.-based Grubhub, and U.S. Prime members can have their delivery fees waived from select restaurants.
The price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped on Wednesday morning to $4.779, according to AAA. The price on Tuesday was at $4.80. Gas has declined for 19 straight days. Diesel slipped as well to $5.716 down from $5.726
The secretary general of oil producers group OPEC, Mohammad Barkindo, has died, according to Reuters. The news was announced by Mele Kyari, the head of Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC). Barkindo, 63, was due to step down at the end of this month after six years in OPEC's top job. After leaving OPEC, Barkindo was due to join U.S. think tank the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center as a distinguished fellow.
Oil prices rose Wednesday morning, bouncing back from a deep selloff. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded at $100 a barrel, after closing below that point for the first time since late April. Brent crude futures traded at $104 a barrel after plunging 9.5% on Tuesday, the biggest daily drop since March.
Bitcoin traded around $20,000, gaining for back-to-back days heading into Wednesday. The cryptocurrency has gained more than 7% over that period. Bitcoin is down more than 55% year-to-date and down more than 69% from its all-time high set in November. Ether is trading above $1,100. Dogecoin is at 6 cents.
