Stocks fall for day, week: MARKET RECAP

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on financial markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team

Warren Buffett makes rare clarification to report

ATVI$81.05+0.08+0.10%
MSFT$287.93-2.80-0.96%

Warren Buffett wasn't happy with one report and it setting the record straight.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Stocks fall for the day and week

U.S. Stocks- Friday Closing Prices

SPY$434.31-2.77-0.63%
QQQ$341.51-3.94-1.14%
IYY$107.10-0.81-0.75%

U.S. stocks wrap volatile and down week.

Posted by FOX Business Team

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams talks March rate hike

SPY$435.47-1.61-0.37%

Prepared Remarks reviewed by FOX Business:

"But with today's strong economy and inflation that is well above our 2 percent longer-run goal, it is time to start the process of steadily moving the target range back to more normal levels. In particular, I expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range at our upcoming meeting in March.Once the interest rate increases are underway, the next step will be to start the process of steadily and predictably reducing our holdings of Treasury and mortgage-based securities, which had grown significantly as a result of the purchases that began in March 2020. Last month, the FOMC released a set of principles that will guide that process.3 Assuming the economy develops roughly as I expect, I foresee this process getting started later this year." said Williams.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Roku shares getting ripped

Roku intraday stock price

Roku's stock is on pace for its worst percentage drop in history.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Midday Market Check

Market Check

Afternoon selling accelerating for U.S. stocks

Posted by FOX Business Team

Bitcoin ETF Check

BITO$25.27-0.44-1.72%
BITQ$16.00-0.36-2.21%
GCC$22.810.000.00%

Bitcoin's drop is weighing on exchange traded funds...

Posted by FOX Business Team

Bitcoin breaks below $40,000 level

Bitcoin is getting battered along with stocks as investor rotate out of riskier assets

Posted by Ken Martin

U.S. Stock Check

SPY$434.69-2.39-0.55%
QQQ$342.10-3.35-0.97%
IYY$107.39-0.56-0.52%

U.S. stocks slip fractionally...

Posted by Ken Martin

Stocks and oil slide amid Russia, Ukraine uncertainty

Investors continue to take a cautious view of U.S. stocks as Russia, Ukraine tensions mount.

Posted by Ken Martin

Stocks futures little changed, oil retreats

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

U.S. equity futures were little changed on Friday as investors kept a close eye on escalating worries over the possibility Russia may invade Ukraine.

Oil fell to the $90 per barrel level.

Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Deere lifts profit view on price hikes, strong farm equipment demand

A Deere & Co. tractor and round baler for sale at a John Deere dealership in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Deere & Co raised its annual profit forecast on Friday, as the world's largest farm equipment maker expects a boost to margins from price hikes and solid demand for its tractors and combines.

Record grain prices have put more cash in farmers' pockets and spurred them to increase investments in agricultural machinery amid a tight labor market. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated net farm income to have risen 25% to $23.9 billion in 2021.

Deere raised prices to combat rising shipping and supply chain costs, but that has not deterred demand, with the company's North American order books full for most of its large farm equipment in 2022.

Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Roku shares plunge in premarket after revenue misses on supply chain snags

A video sign displays the logo for Roku Inc. in Times Square in New York.

Roku Inc. reported quarterly revenue on Thursday that missed estimates, as the company was hit by supply chain issues that affected sales of television sets and its own streaming devices.

Roku said it expects current-quarter revenue of $720 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $748.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said acquiring customers will remain a priority and it will not pass on higher costs to customers. Roku's gross margins fell about 3% in the reported quarter.

Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Stock futures higher on hopes diplomacy will ease Russia-Ukraine tensions

Trading specialists working on the floor of the NYSE. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

U.S. equity futures traded higher on Friday, trimming losses from Thursday's plunge on escalating worries over the possibility Russia may invade Ukraine.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.5% when the opening bell rings. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin price clawing back from Thursday plunge

Bitcoin was trying to rebound from the prior day's losses. (iStock)

Bitcoin was attempting to pare the previous day's losses, trading Friday morning above $40,000. 

Bitcoin took a hit of more than 7% on Thursday as markets reacted to concerns over a possible Russia invasion of Ukraine spiked. It was the largest percentage decrease since Jan. 21, when it fell more than 11%. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gold spikes to nine-month high on Russia, Ukraine

Gold Ingets (iStock)

Nervous investors, spooked by a Russian-Ukraine conflict, barreled into gold on Thursday, driving the price to a level not seen since June of 2021: $1,900.70 and upward momentum may continue, aiding the SPDR Gold ETF.  Continue Reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here