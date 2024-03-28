Expand / Collapse search
Sam Bankman-Fried sentencing

Disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will be sentenced on Thursday and is facing potentially up to 100 years in prison for the implosion of the crypto trading firm which erased over $1 billion in customer assets.

SBF Victim's Statement

FTX CEO John J. Ray III submitted a victims statement to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on behalf of all the creditors who lost money following the collapse of the crypto trading firm due to the negligence of Sam Bankman-Fried. He describes being handed a "dumpster fire" and the challenges of having to reorganize and the suffering the victims continue to deal with.

Will bitcoin's recovery play a role in SBF's sentencing?

Bitcoin has rebounded sharply since the collapse of FTX when it traded as low as $15,000. With the recovery, SBF's team has alluded to the recovery and the potential it could make restitution easier for creditors that lost money. It's unclear if that argument is valid and/or if it will play a role in the sentencing by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.

