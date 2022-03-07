Oil soars above $120, Stocks sink as Russia-Ukraine war rages, Bed Bath & Beyond jumps

Breaking News Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars

Ryan Cohen, Chairman of GameStop and Founder of Chewy.com, took a nearly 10% stake in the home good retailer, per an SEC Filing to push a turnaround via his RC Ventures.

Cohen called out CEO Mark Tritton for failing at his job.

"The issue at Bed Bath is that its highly-publicized and scattershot strategy is not ending the tailspin that has persisted before, during and after the pandemic’s nadir and the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Mark Tritton. As evidence, we point to the Company’s disappointing shareholder returns and perpetual underperformance across every relevant time horizon..."

The company's response:

"Bed Bath & Beyond's Board and management team maintain a consistent dialogue with our shareholders and, while we have had no prior contact with RC Ventures, we will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth."

"Our Board is committed to acting in the best interests of our shareholders and regularly reviews all paths to create shareholder value. 2021 marked the first year of execution of our bold, multi-year transformation plan, which we believe will create significant long-term shareholder value."