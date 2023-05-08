Stock Market News: PacWest, regional bank shares rise, Tyson tumbles, Tesla’s Texas factory

Tyson Foods moves to 2Q loss, weighed down by charges

Symbol Price Change %Change TSN $52.95 -7.75 -12.76

Tyson Foods posted a loss in its fiscal second quarter, its first quarterly loss since 2009, and cut its sales forecast as its performance was weighed down by hefty charges related to plant closures and restructuring.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, whose brands include Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park and its namesake, lost $97 million, or 28 cents per share for the three months ended April 1.

A year earlier it earned $829 million, or $2.28 per share. Taking out plant closure-related charges and restructuring charges, it lost 4 cents per share. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicting a profit of 81 cents per share.