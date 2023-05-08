Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

Stock Market News: PacWest, regional bank shares rise, Tyson tumbles, Tesla’s Texas factory

PacWest shares lead a rebound in regional bank shares, Tyson Foods disappoints investors, the debt ceiling remains in limbo and Lucid, Palantir, and PayPal will report after the bell. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business, Reuters and Associated Press

4Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Tyson Foods moves to 2Q loss, weighed down by charges

Tyson Foods moves to 2Q loss, weighed down by charges

A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods posted a loss in its fiscal second quarter, its first quarterly loss since 2009, and cut its sales forecast as its performance was weighed down by hefty charges related to plant closures and restructuring. Shares slid more than 9% before the market open on Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

SymbolPriceChange%Change
TSN$52.95-7.75-12.76

Tyson Foods posted a loss in its fiscal second quarter, its first quarterly loss since 2009, and cut its sales forecast as its performance was weighed down by hefty charges related to plant closures and restructuring.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, whose brands include Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park and its namesake, lost $97 million, or 28 cents per share for the three months ended April 1.

A year earlier it earned $829 million, or $2.28 per share. Taking out plant closure-related charges and restructuring charges, it lost 4 cents per share. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicting a profit of 81 cents per share.

Posted by Associated Press

PacWest shares rally

PacWest shares jumped on Monday after the company made another move to ease investor concerns. The bank cut its dividend to $0.01 in an effort conserve cash.

Grupo Aerop Del Pacifico.
$
177.24

Paul Taylor, President and CEO, commented, “Given current economic uncertainty, recent volatility in the banking sector and potential changes in regulatory capital requirements, we view reducing the dividend as a prudent step to accelerate our plans to build capital to CET1 of 10%+. Our business remains fundamentally sound, and we will continue with our strategy to focus on our relationship-based community banking model.”

SymbolPriceChange%Change
PACW$7.091.3323.18
TRU$64.820.120.19
FHN$10.94-0.01-0.05

Posted by FOX Business

Warren Buffett's Annual Meeting highlights

At Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting over the weekend, Warren Buffett and right hand Charlie Munger expressed skepticism over artificial intelligence.

Posted by FOX Business

Live Coverage begins here