Federal Reserve hikes rates, Powell’s press conference: LIVE UPDATES

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by an expected 75-basis points for a second straight month, bringing the target range to 2.25% to 2.5%. WATCH Chairman Jerome Powell discuss the decision and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

Fed updates inflation stance

Following the 75 basis point rate hike, policymakers also refreshed their view on inflation.

INFLATION REMAINS ELEVATED

REFLECTS SUPPLY & DEMAND IMBALANCES

RELATED TO HIGHER FOOD, ENERGY PRICES

STRONGLY COMMITTED TO GETTING INFLATION TO 2% 

HIGHLY ATTENTIVE TO INFLATION RISKS  

Stocks build on gains post latest Fed hike

SymbolPriceChange%Change
MSFT$264.35+12.45+4.94%
GOOGL$111.71+6.69+6.37%
I:COMP$11,836.21+273.63+2.37%

U.S. stocks gained some momentum after the Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points. Large-cap tech, including Microsoft and Google, helped pace the gains.

