Federal Reserve hikes rates, Powell’s press conference: LIVE UPDATES
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by an expected 75-basis points for a second straight month, bringing the target range to 2.25% to 2.5%. WATCH Chairman Jerome Powell discuss the decision and the outlook for the U.S. economy.
Following the 75 basis point rate hike, policymakers also refreshed their view on inflation.
INFLATION REMAINS ELEVATED
REFLECTS SUPPLY & DEMAND IMBALANCES
RELATED TO HIGHER FOOD, ENERGY PRICES
STRONGLY COMMITTED TO GETTING INFLATION TO 2%
HIGHLY ATTENTIVE TO INFLATION RISKS
