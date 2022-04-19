Airlines react to new mask rules, Social Security COLA hike, financial earnings: LIVE UPDATES

Cryptocurrency prices were mostly higher early Tuesday, with Bitcoin crossing the $40,000 threshold for the first time in several days.

Bitcoin was trading at approximately $40,745, up nearly 4.5%, while ethererum and dogecoin were also higher, trading at around $3,040 (+ 4.94%) and 13.97 cents (3.25%), respectively, according to Coindesk.

TerraUSD stablecoin, the fast-growing, popular coin, comes with some risk because of its dependence on algorithms to hold its dollar peg.

“It’s all fun and games if you’re a $5 [billion] or $10 billion market cap stablecoin,” Tether Chief Technology Officer Paolo Ardoino said in an interview with CoinDesk. But that can change the bigger that stablecoin's market cap gets, the report said.