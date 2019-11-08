YouTube star Logan Paul buys $1M sprawling LA compound: Take a look inside

YouTube star Logan Paul is now the owner of the famed Forbes Ranch sitting on 80 acres in the San Jacinto Mountains, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The desert-dwelling, which was once owned by LSD advocate Timothy Leary, sold for just over $1 million, according to listing agent Tim McTavish of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

In the late 1960s, Leary huddled at the property with a group of Laguna Beach surfers referred to as The Brotherhood of Eternal Love with a “lifestyle committed to indulging in the drug,” according to Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Unlike anything on the market, today is Fobes Ranch, the only private property in the heart of the San Jacinto mountains," the agency said. "Off the grid, surrounded by miles of national wilderness and forest between Palm Desert and Idyllwild in Duchess Canyon, privacy is guaranteed for those who seek to live or spend their downtime in complete seclusion.”

The two-bedroom, 1.5 bath home has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and a modern kitchen. The master bedroom sits on the first floor with a full bath, including amenities such as a custom shower, clawfoot tub and double sink with views of the property.

The property also comes with a guest home known as “Cabbage House.” The 500-square-foot residence includes a one-bedroom sleeping loft, bath, solar-powered electricity and kitchen.

In addition, the property also boasts a barn, garage, a 660-square-foot workshop, and a “Bunk House” with two built-in bunk beds, storage room with refrigerator and bathroom.

The property was originally listed for $1,495,000.

“Fobes Ranch is ideal for anyone who desires privacy, whether it’s for part-time or full-time living,” said McTavish. “The current owners are even leaving the workshop, garage and outer buildings fully stocked with supplies and parts they have accumulated through the years which they determined are needed for the continued maintenance of the property.”

The social media star has seemingly conquered the Internet with 56 million combined followers across all of his platforms, according to Media Kix, which ranked him as the third biggest “influencer” of 2019. In 2017, the star's YouTube channels earned him a hefty $12.5 million, according to Business Insider.

