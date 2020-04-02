YouTube developing TikTok competitor

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus has sparked competition among apps to provide brief videos, as people stuck at home look to keep themselves entertained.

YouTube used to have the space to itself, but now has TikTok to compete with.

YouTube is looking to compete directly with the short-form content by reportedly launching its own version called “Shorts,” according to The Verge.

"Shorts" will allow people to upload brief videos and take advantage of licensed music that YouTube Music has in its catalog, reported by The Information.

TikTok lets people use a selection of audio and music to make videos.

According to a report by App Annie, TikTok saw growth of more than 125 percent over the last two years.

TikTok had approximately 842 million first-time downloads from both Apple and Google’s app stores over the last 12 months, according to The Information.

YouTube has more than 2 billion monthly active users.