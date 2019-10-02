WWII bomber crashes into Bradley Airport in Connecticut

A WWII-era bomber crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut Wednesday morning.

The accident, involving a B-17 bomber owned by the Collings Foundation, caused billowing smoke and visible flames. The airport said it was closed and active fire and rescue operations were underway.

"We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft [Wednesday] morning at Bradley Airport," the airport announced on Wednesday. "We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available."

The plane flew to Connecticut on Monday along with four other vintage aircraft as part of the Wings of Freedom exposition of WW2 airpower, according to the airport. Historians and enthusiasts keep planes like the B-17, a workhorse of WW2, flying for educational purposes.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley," the Collings Foundation said in a statement. "The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known."