Wuhan sees mass exodus after 11 weeks of lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The exodus of people from the Chinese city of Wuhan got underway on Wednesday as an 11 week lockdown came to and end.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan. Authorities cut off and shut down the city in a desperate bid to stop the disease from spreading. It still killed more than 2,500 people in Wuhan, by far the highest death toll in China, and grew into a pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS CDC GUIDANCE FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS

Some people couldn't wait to leave town. All of them wore face masks against the virus that had forced them to stay in their homes for more than two months.

Thousands boarded trains, planes and long-distance buses, finally able to return to their homes and jobs. Many had come to visit relatives during the Lunar New Year holiday in late January and were trapped when the coronavirus lockdown was announced with no advance warning.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Once the lockdown was lifted, drivers took to the roads and people went to parks and public plazas. Residents who wanted to enter a building or board a train were still checked to see if they were running a fever, though. The fear has subsided but not gone away.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.