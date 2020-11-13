Jeweler creates world's 'most expensive' coronavirus face mask for $1.5 million

In the market for a million-dollar face mask?

The Israeli luxury jewelry brand Yvel recently unveiled the world’s "most expensive" COVID-19 face mask with the price tag set at $1.5 million.

The mask will lighten your wallet, but weigh on your face, with 250 grams of pure 18-karat gold and 3,608 diamonds weighing a combined 210 carats, according to the jeweler.

It’s not just a show piece, either. The mask is "fully functional” and is designed with a slot to insert a disposable N-99 mask, Yvel said.

The mask was made as a commission piece. Yvel didn’t identify the buyer, just describing him as “a Los Angeles-based businessman," as previously reported by FOX Business.

The buyer didn’t just want the mask for bragging rights. He has been a longtime Yvel customer and wanted to support the company’s 150 employees in the U.S. and Israel during the pandemic, the jeweler revealed.

Isaac Levy, owner and co-founder of Yvel, said in a written statement that he met with some long-term customers in the spring seeking orders to keep the company’s production center open and employees working as the pandemic slowed many industries.

“We are blessed with very loyal customers that became close friends in time, who appreciate the creativity, commitment and dedication of our master craftspeople,” Levy said.

Creating the one-of-a-kind item that meets health safety requirements involved “an intensive production process” with 25 of Yvel’s top artisans and diamond setters, according to Levy.

“When we were first challenged to create a mask of this magnitude, we were energized by the opportunity and our team came together to create something truly unique and special, and yet – functional,” he said. “Unlike any project we have done before, this order involved not only beautiful jewels but also a protective element.”

Yvel first shared a preview of the in-progress mask back in August. Now, the brand is preparing to deliver the completed product to the anonymous buyer.

“We cannot thank the buyer enough for his support over the last decades and especially now during the pandemic,” Levy added.