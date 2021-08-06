Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Legal

Woman sues McDonald’s after burger ad compelled her to break Lent fast: report

Russian woman alleges burger commercial left her unable to control herself

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Ksenia Ovchinnikova claims she was lured into indulging in a juicy McDonald’s burger — and now she’s not lovin’ it.

The Russian woman is allegedly suing the fast-food chain after claiming that seeing a mouthwatering cheeseburger commercial made her break her fast during Lent.

"When I saw an advertising banner — I could not help myself," said Ovchinnikova, an orthodox Christian, in a court statement regarding the Mac-religious act, according to Russian state media.

A Russian woman is allegedly suing McDonald's after claiming that seeing a mouthwatering cheeseburger commercial made her break her fast during Lent. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MCDONALD'S MAKES MASKS MANDATORY FOR ALL CUSTOMERS, STAFF

The unhappy meal reportedly occurred in April 2019, while the Omsk native was observing Lent, a strict period in which devout Christians are expected to forgo meat, meat by-products, poultry, eggs, and dairy.

Ovchinnikova claims she had adhered to the belt-tightening custom for a month when she saw an enticing Golden Arches banner advertising a cheeseburger and chicken nuggets. Despite successfully fasting for the last 16 years, the hangry woman couldn’t resist and "visited McDonald’s and bought a cheeseburger," the repentant religious follower admitted in her statement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 236.00 -0.49 -0.21%

However, the cheat meal apparently didn’t sit well with Ovchinnikova, who is reportedly suing McDonald’s for $14 as chomp-ensation for breaching consumer protection law and insulting her religious feelings, the Daily Mail reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

"In the actions of McDonald’s, I see a violation of the consumer protection law," fumed the wrathful worshipper. "I ask the court to investigate and, if a violation has taken place, to oblige McDonald’s LLC to compensate me for moral damage in the amount of one thousand rubles ($14)."

The court has yet to set a date for Ovchinnikova’s preliminary hearing, according to Russian outlets.