FedEx, UPS say winter storms disrupting US operations

The harsh winter storms sweeping across the U.S. are wreaking havoc on FedEx and UPS' package delivery operations.

"Prolonged severe weather is continuing to impact much of the FedEx network in the U.S., including the ability to pick up and deliver in certain cities," the told FOX Business.

The company didn't specify which cities are seeing the greatest impacts as a result of the winter storms that continue to bring freezing rain, snow and subfreezing temperatures to areas of the U.S. from Oregon, the Midwest, southern Plains to the Deep South.

Likewise, UPS posted a notice on its website saying that "significant weather events" across the U.S. are impacting the UPS network. The delays will affect consumers regardless of where they are located, with some delivery times being extended from 90 minutes to the end of the day, the company said.

"Although your location may not be impacted by weather, the movement of packages in the network may be impacted by weather conditions in other areas," UPS said in a statement.

However, both companies have contingency plans in place to help lessen the impact of the weather on their operations and are working to move packages "as quickly as conditions permit."

FedEx customers are encouraged to monitor the service alerts page on the company's website to track any updates. UPS customers are also encouraged to track their shipments and the latest delays online.