Winemaker warns of 'really scary' ingredients hiding in American wine bottles across the industry

Attention wine lovers! Before you pour another glass, you might want to know what’s really swirling inside it.

U.S. winemaker Charles Smith told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." that plenty of American wines are hiding a not-so-tasty secret—dozens of additives that never make it onto the label.

"There’s over 70 ingredients you can put in American wine—really scary things," Smith said. "Most people believe that wine is just grapes, and it should be, as it’s been for centuries."

Smith believes Americans deserve "full transparency" when it comes to knowing what they’re sipping.

Smith, known for his bold style and creative blends, says wineries should be required to list ingredients, whether it’s on the bottle, through a QR code, or online.

"You don't know if you happen to be susceptible or even allergic to any of these because you don't know what's in the wine," Smith explained.

Smith’s line, Real Wine, keeps things refreshingly simple.

"Turn the bottle around, and it says, ‘Ingredients: grapes,’" he said. "That’s my legal label—I’m the only producer in North America with just grapes."

The Washington state winemaker admits the industry has its challenges—younger drinkers are turning to spirits, beer, or even marijuana – but he’s not worried.

"Wine’s been around for centuries, and it will be around for centuries," he said. "At the end of the day, it’s supposed to be fun and relaxing."

In Gallup’s 2025 "Consumption Habits" survey, 54% of U.S. adults said they drink alcohol, the lowest level recorded since the poll began in 1939, according to the research firm. Twenty-four percent said they had a drink within the past 24 hours, also a record low. Reuters reports the decline is most pronounced among younger adults, suggesting a potential generational shift away from alcohol.

Market trends aside, Smith’s message is simple: transparency matters just as much as taste.