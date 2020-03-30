Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn to end false 'made in America' claims, pay $1M: FTC

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Luxury kitchenware company Williams-Sonoma Inc. and its Pottery Barn unit have agreed to stop making unsubstantiated “made in America” claims and to pay $1 million, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The FTC, which investigates companies that make deceptive claims, said Williams-Sonoma had said that its Goldtouch Bakeware, Rejuvenation products and some Pottery Barn Teen and Kids furniture were made entirely in the United States.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WSM WILLIAMS-SONOMA 43.37 +1.32 +3.14%

In fact, the FTC said, the products were made outside the United States or contained significant imported elements.

Williams-Sonoma will pay a $1 million fine, the FTC said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

