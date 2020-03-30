Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn to end false 'made in America' claims, pay $1M: FTC
The company falsely claimed some Goldtouch Bakeware and Rejuvenation products made in the US
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.
Continue Reading Below
Luxury kitchenware company Williams-Sonoma Inc. and its Pottery Barn unit have agreed to stop making unsubstantiated “made in America” claims and to pay $1 million, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
The FTC, which investigates companies that make deceptive claims, said Williams-Sonoma had said that its Goldtouch Bakeware, Rejuvenation products and some Pottery Barn Teen and Kids furniture were made entirely in the United States.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|WSM
|WILLIAMS-SONOMA
|43.37
|+1.32
|+3.14%
In fact, the FTC said, the products were made outside the United States or contained significant imported elements.
CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO
Williams-Sonoma will pay a $1 million fine, the FTC said.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.