William Shatner's divorce settlement covers horse specimens, gravesites

William Shatner and his ex-wife, artist Elizabeth Shatner, are being very specific about who gets what as part of their divorce settlement.

The settlement is so detailed that they’ve even decided who will get the “horse semen” and access to fruit trees from one of their properties, TMZ reported Wednesday.

The “Star Trek” star turned “Priceline Negotiator” and his fourth wife filed for divorce in December 2019 after 18 years together, according to a previous TMZ report. The prior reported indicated neither he nor Elizabeth Shatner would be paying one another spousal support, as a $2 million lump sum was already covered as part of their prenup.

That left their properties, belongings and many pets to be divided between them.

William, an avid horse breeder and aficionado, will reportedly get to keep the horse equipment, as well as “all horse semen,” according to the outlet. He’ll also get two of their horses, while Elizabeth Shatner would get the other two.

William would also get custody of their two dogs, but Elizabeth will have access to the animals, so long as she gives him “advance notice,” according to the report.

Elizabeth Shatner will keep their 2015 Mercedes Benz, the 2007 BMW X5 and the 2004 Ford Explorer, as well as their homes in Malibu Cove, Calif., and Kentucky, TMZ reported.

And William Shatner will reportedly get a home in Studio City, Calif., and a second property in California, this one in Three Rivers, not far from Sequoia National Park.

But Elizabeth will be allowed to visit the Three Rivers ranch, which is home to her first husband’s ashes and the gravesites for their past horses. According to the outlet, she also has permission to "occasionally harvest some fruit."

Neither party appears to have publicly commented on the settlement.