Food and Drinks
Published

Where to find food deals on National Hotdog Day

Sonic, 7-Eleven and others offer discounts on National Hot Dog Day

Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut discusses his career journey, award-winning hot-dog eating strategy and more on ‘The Claman Countdown.’ video

16-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champion describes strategy to eat 76 in 10 minutes

Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut discusses his career journey, award-winning hot-dog eating strategy and more on ‘The Claman Countdown.’

National Hot Dog Day has restaurants offering freebies and deals on the American handheld favorite.

Often considered a summertime staple, Americans eat 7 billion hot dogs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to consumption statistics from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

While cities like Chicago are known for their dogs, the council said Los Angelenos consumed the most in 2024.

NATHAN’S HOT DOG EATING CONTEST: JOEY CHESTNUT RETURNS TO CONEY ISLAND AS HEAVY FAVORITE

Portillo's employee makes a hot dog

An employee prepares a hot dog at a Portillo's restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.  (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

So, what are restaurants doing to mark the occasion that officially falls on July 16? Here is a look at some of the promotions:

Portillo's

Portillo's is offering its Perks members a deal of $1 hot dogs or vegetarian Garden Dogs with a $5 purchase, according to a press release. The chain is known for its Chicago dog, which features mustard, relish, onions, tomato, a pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt. The deal runs through July 20.

TEEN ENTREPRENEURS TURN SIMPLE HOT DOG IDEA INTO SIX-FIGURE SENSATION AT JERSEY SHORE

Wienerschnitzel

Hot dog chain Wienerschnitzel is offering four chili dogs for $4 on July 16. The deal is available at more than 300 locations nationwide for dine-in, to go and through the drive-thru customers. 

Las Cruces, New Mexico Wienerschnitzel

Hot dog chain Wienerschnitzel is offering four chili dogs for $4 on July 16. (HUM Images/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

7-Eleven

The 98-year-old convenience store chain with 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada is offering $2 "Big Bite" hot dogs to its rewards members through July 22, according to reports. 

The 7-Eleven logo in Chicago

7-Eleven is offering deals on National Hot Dog Day. ((Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Circle K

Inner Circle rewards program members can cash in on two roller-grill hot dogs for $1 on the Circle K app. 

Circle K is offering a deal for rewards members on National Hot Dog Day. (Laura Proctor/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Sonic Drive-In

The restaurant chain is offering $1 corn dogs, $2 All-American dogs and $3 Footlong Quarter Pound Coneys through the end of the month. 

Sonic Drive-In Restaurant exterior in Costa Mesa, United States, with large logo sign.

Sonic Drive-In have over 3,500 restaurant locations in 48 states. (iStock / iStock)