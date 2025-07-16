Where to find food deals on National Hotdog Day

National Hot Dog Day has restaurants offering freebies and deals on the American handheld favorite.

Often considered a summertime staple, Americans eat 7 billion hot dogs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to consumption statistics from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

While cities like Chicago are known for their dogs, the council said Los Angelenos consumed the most in 2024.

So, what are restaurants doing to mark the occasion that officially falls on July 16? Here is a look at some of the promotions:

Portillo's

Portillo's is offering its Perks members a deal of $1 hot dogs or vegetarian Garden Dogs with a $5 purchase, according to a press release. The chain is known for its Chicago dog, which features mustard, relish, onions, tomato, a pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt. The deal runs through July 20.

Wienerschnitzel

Hot dog chain Wienerschnitzel is offering four chili dogs for $4 on July 16. The deal is available at more than 300 locations nationwide for dine-in, to go and through the drive-thru customers.

7-Eleven

The 98-year-old convenience store chain with 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada is offering $2 "Big Bite" hot dogs to its rewards members through July 22, according to reports.

Circle K

Inner Circle rewards program members can cash in on two roller-grill hot dogs for $1 on the Circle K app.

Sonic Drive-In

The restaurant chain is offering $1 corn dogs, $2 All-American dogs and $3 Footlong Quarter Pound Coneys through the end of the month.