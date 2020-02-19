What is Roger Stone's net worth?

Political consultant, author and longtime Trump ally Roger Stone has earned a reputation as a master of the political dark arts.

A self-proclaimed "dirty trickster" whose history was chronicled in the 2017 documentary/biography, "Get Me Roger Stone," the strategist has worked for legendary Republican politicians including Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan.

So how much money does such a veteran bring in?

While his earnings from a brief stint with President Trump's 2016 campaign weren't public, his net worth in 2018 was reported to be $5 million, reflecting money from not only his political career but his work as an author. To date, he has written seven books, with 2013's The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ" ranking as a New York Times bestseller.

Stone's fortunes have taken a hit in recent years amid scrutiny into whether he facilitated Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Stone was indicted in 2019 on charges of obstructing a congressional probe into whether he coordinated between the Trump campaign and Russia, lying to lawmakers and witness tampering. Stone, who denied the allegations, was convicted in November.

He reportedly attempted to raise $2 million to bankroll his defense, starting a legal defense account via crowdfunding that successfully raised $100,000. And he's not stopping there.

Stone also has a website called Stonecoldtruth which sells everything from Roger Stone posters and T-shirts to "special edition" signed rocks, all in an effort to cover legal fees.

In 2019, Stone and his wife Nydia Stone were reported to have given up their Fort Lauderdale, Fla., luxury home. With legal costs mounting and a $9,500 monthly payment, Stone conceded the move was partly to save money.

He's now worth an estimated $50,000.