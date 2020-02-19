Expand / Collapse search
What is Roger Stone's net worth?

The strategist's fortunes aren't what they used to be

By FOXBusiness
Lewandowski on Roger Stone: Seems to be a different set of rules for Trump supporters

Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski discusses the trial and sentencing of Trump ally Roger Stone.

Political consultant, author and longtime Trump ally Roger Stone has earned a reputation as a master of the political dark arts.

A self-proclaimed "dirty trickster" whose history was chronicled in the 2017 documentary/biography, "Get Me Roger Stone," the strategist has worked for legendary Republican politicians including Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. 

Then-presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and Roger Stone at a Chrysler plant in Detroit in September 1980, months before Reagan defeated incumbent Democrat Jimmy Carter. (Photo by Robert R. McElroy/Getty Images)

So how much money does such a veteran bring in?

Stone in New York City in August 1987. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

While his earnings from a brief stint with President Trump's 2016 campaign weren't public, his net worth in 2018 was reported to be $5 million, reflecting money from not only his political career but his work as an author. To date, he has written seven books, with 2013's The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ" ranking as a New York Times bestseller.

Roger Stone poses with a poster of Donald Trump in his Oakland Park, Fla., office in April 2017. (Photo by Andrew Innerarity/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Stone's fortunes have taken a hit in recent years amid scrutiny into whether he facilitated Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Stone was indicted in 2019 on charges of obstructing a congressional probe into whether he coordinated between the Trump campaign and Russia, lying to lawmakers and witness tampering. Stone, who denied the allegations, was convicted in November.

He reportedly attempted to raise $2 million to bankroll his defense, starting a legal defense account via crowdfunding that successfully raised $100,000. And he's not stopping there.

Stone also has a website called Stonecoldtruth which sells everything from Roger Stone posters and T-shirts to "special edition" signed rocks, all in an effort to cover legal fees.

Roger Stone speaks to the media at Trump Tower in New York in December 2016. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

In 2019, Stone and his wife Nydia Stone were reported to have given up their Fort Lauderdale, Fla., luxury home. With legal costs mounting and a $9,500 monthly payment, Stone conceded the move was partly to save money.

He's now worth an estimated $50,000.