West Virginia governor's coal companies to appeal lawsuit rulings

Lawsuit accused companies of defaulting on mining contract

Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An appeal is planned in rulings against coal companies owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in a lawsuit that accused them of defaulting on a mining contract, an attorney said.

The appeal on behalf of James C. Justice Cos. Inc. and subsidiary Kentucky Fuel Corp. will be filed with a federal appeals court in Cincinnati, attorney Richard Getty of Lexington, said Wednesday.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. on Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

In September, a federal judge in Kentucky ordered the companies to pay $35 million to New London Tobacco Market and Five Mile Energy. The 2012 lawsuit accused the Justice companies of failing to pay mining royalty payments and retainer fees.

Last week, Justice's companies also were ordered to pay more than $1 million in legal fees and expenses along with $10,000 in sanctions.

The judge also denied a motion to reconsider the case and conduct oral arguments.

