Walmart launches exclusive fashion label

Walmart dropped an exclusive clothing line Monday for shoppers who wish to attain style while paying less than $50 per item.

Free Assembly, a modern brand of basic essentials for men and women, is the company's latest effort to expand its fashion portfolio and boost its position as a "fashion destination."

The line was first created by its in-house design team two years ago and is tailored to shoppers who wish to attain style at a reasonable price. Now, it's being offered online and in stores.

The fall collection comprises more than 30 items for women and 25 items for men, all of which range in price from $9 to $45. The collection includes a $45 structured blazer, a $39 viscose tiered maxi for women and a $30 fishtail parka.

The individual pieces are described as "wardrobe staples that are easy to mix, layer and assemble freely," said Denise Incandela, Walmart's senior vice president of women’s group, elevated and online brands.

In recent years, the company has been working to expand its reach into the fashion industry. It has already added 1,000 apparel brands to its online marketplace, including Champion, Jordache and Levi Strauss.

The company also offers private labels including Time and Tru, Terra & Sky and Wonder Nation and George. Walmart has also added celebrity brands to its marketplace, including Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara and EV1 by Ellen DeGeneres.

And it has partnered with ThredUP.com, an online resale platform for fashion and accessories, to offer nearly 750,000 items.

In its latest venture, Walmart says its "doubling-down to offer customers something they couldn’t find at Walmart before."

