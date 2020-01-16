Walmart in hot water over Paul Walker car accident joke

Walmart may want to stick to selling frozen dinners — not telling jokes.

Continue Reading Below

The retailer, which brought in $500 billion in revenue in 2018, is in hot water after posting an insensitive tweet mentioning Paul Walker, the “Fast and Furious” star who died as a passenger in a single-car accident in November 2013. He was 40 years old.

“Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket,” the brand’s official Twitter account posted Thursday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 115.90 +0.62 +0.54%

The comment was in response to a user who tweeted a photo about Walmart selling Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls with an attached gif of a car racing erratically through traffic. The caption: “Me racin[g] to the nearest Wally World,” a reference to Walmart.

GIRL CHOKES ON ZIPPER IN WALMART PIE, MOM CLAIMS

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business, and while the tweet has since been taken down, it hasn’t stopped other users from chiming in.

“Whoa,” one tweet read simply. “Please tell me that’s not real,” said another.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

This is not the first time a big brand became snared in a controversy online. Last year, the University of Missouri apologized for a racially insensitive post that some users thought was insensitive to black student-athletes. In 2017, Dolce and Gabbana posted a sneaker ad that read: “I’m thin and gorgeous!” which some users said shamed other body types.

Walmart’s stock has dropped 3 percent in the last month.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS