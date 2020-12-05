Walmart launches holiday drone light show

Walmart has teamed up with tech company Intel to offer holiday drone light shows.

The retail giant is staging the shows live in eight cities across the U.S., and those who didn't already procure admission to the booked-solid events can watch a live-streamed version from home.

"After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope," Walmart Chief Marketing Officer William White said in a Nov. 23 statement.

The show will feature light spectacles from 1,000 drones accompanied by the sound of holiday songs such as "Run, Run Rudolph" and "Frosty the Snowman," according to a statement.

The first light show of the season happened Friday in Kansas City, Kan., with another held Saturday in Dallas.

The rest will be at Walmart locations on the following dates:

Wednesday, Dec. 9 : San Antonio, Texas, at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Thursday, Dec. 10 : Doswell, Va., at Kings Dominion

Sunday, Dec. 13 : Phoenix, at Phoenix Raceway

Wednesday, Dec. 16 : Charlotte, N.C., at Carowinds

Friday, Dec. 18 : Sacramento, Calif., at Sleep Train Arena

Sunday, Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Ark., at 112 Drive-In

Walmart offered drive-in movie theaters over the summer and featured 140 different contactless events in the fall through its "Halloween Camp" program in an effort to find "ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible," White said.

Customary holiday events across the U.S. were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the disease, which included shutdowns of a wide swath of the U.S. economy and strict limits on public gatherings.

Families can check www.WalmartDroneShow.com for updated ticket availability.