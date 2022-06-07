Walmart drops Chaokoh coconut milk after PETA allegations about forced monkey labor

Walmart is pulling a popular brand of coconut milk off their shelves after reports of forced monkey labor.

Walmart became the latest retail giant to drop Chaokoh coconut milk from its catalog.

The mega-retailer pulled the beverage due to repeated allegations of monkey slave labor in its production.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) accused the Thai coconut milk supplier of using monkey slave laborers for harvest, which it claims are kept chained and improperly cared for.

TARGET WON'T SELL THAI COCONUT MILK AFTER PROBE SHOWS PRODUCT MADE BY FORCED MONKEY LABOR: REPORT

"The coconut trade uses social monkeys as chained-up coconut-picking machines, depriving them of any opportunity to eat, play, or spend time with their families," said Tracy Reiman, PETA's executive vice president.

PETA, which has been tracking monkey exploitation in Thailand since 2019, conducted two undercover investigations that found primates are forced to pick coconuts all day with chains around their necks. The group’s probe found "cruelty to monkeys on every farm, at every monkey-training facility, and in every coconut-picking contest that used monkey labor."

PETA has been lobbying major grocery chains to stop selling Chaokoh and so far, more than 26,000 stores, including Wegmans, Costco, Food Lion, Stop & Shop and Target, have agreed to cut ties with the brand.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The New York Post contributed to this report.