Walgreens raising starting wage for employees to $15 an hour

Walgreens is increasing its starting pay for all hourly employees in the U.S., the company announced Tuesday.

The company’s new starting wage will be $15 an hour, according to the announcement.

In the announcement, Walgreens said it is increasing its starting pay as a way to recognize "the critical role of team members in serving customers, patients and communities."

CVS, WALGREENS AWAIT GUIDANCE ON COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOTS

Walgreens will begin phasing in the $15-an-hour starting wage in October. The policy is expected to be fully implemented across the country by Nov. 1, 2022.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the announcement, the starting wage increase is expected to cost a total of $450 million over the next three years. One-third of that amount is expected to be invested in Fiscal Year 2022, Walgreens said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 50.56 +1.93 +3.96%

In the announcement, Walgreens said it expects to "partially absorb" some of that cost "through the normal course of business."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I am extremely proud and grateful of the work our team members are doing across our 9,000 Walgreens locations serving our customers, patients and communities each and every day," Roz Brewer, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO said in a statement.

"Investing in and rewarding our team members is not only the right thing to do, it’s highly important to retaining and attracting a talented workforce, and to continuing to serve our critical role in community health care," Brewer added.