Volkswagen’s ID.6 electric SUV makes big splash in China

Volkswagen has introduced its largest electric vehicle to date.

The ID.6 is a three-row SUV designed primarily for China that has been unveiled in conjunction with the Auto Shanghai show.

It seats six or seven passengers within a footprint that would fit between the Tiguan and Atlas and is built on the same platform as the five-passenger ID.4 that recently went on sale in the U.S. and is also available in China along with the compact ID.3.

It will be available with several powertrain options that offer range from 271 to 365 miles per charge under the Chinese rating system, which typically results in much larger figures than the EPA's criteria.

VW said it is aiming to have eight all-electric modes on sale in China, its largest market, by 2023 and for 50 percent of its sales to be zero-emissions there by 2030.

Automotive News reported that the ID.6 is likely to be manufactured and sold in the U.S. at some point, but VW has not confirmed if or when that will happen.