Virginia school district canceling Dr. Seuss celebration shows ‘misfocus’ of priorities: Patrice Onwuka

Iconic children’s author Dr. Seuss is traditionally honored on Read Across America Day in schools nationwide, but Loudon County Public Schools in Virginia is skipping the celebration over claims the work of Seuss contains racial “undertones.”

Patrice Onwuka of the Independent Women's Forum questioned whether now is really the time to cancel educational icons like Seuss rather than prioritize reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a misfocus on the wrong priorities,” she told “FOX Business Tonight” Monday. “There are a lot of kids who are not only [not] back in school but are behind.”

Onwuka added that students of color are nearly a year behind and may not be able to catch up. She explained that Dr. Seuss’ books have been a consistently “great” tool to encourage literacy in young people.

VIRGINIA SCHOOL SYSTEM CANCELS DR. SEUSS, CITING RACIAL 'UNDERTONES' IN WRITINGS: REPORT

“There are so many lessons that are unfortunately going to be lost among students as these schools move away from using Dr. Seuss books,” she said.

Onwuka pointed out that Seuss books have been good enough for former first lady Michelle Obama, who read them to America’s children in the past.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Even though Dr. Seuss may have begun his career drawing racist cartoons, Onwuka said the author redeemed himself by teaching lessons through story about “seeing the best in one another.” She added that the recent “rejection” of the author stems from the overarching movement of woke cancel culture.

“I think there’s a lesson even in the idea of redemption and of changing our opinions when we understand that people should be embraced based on who they are, not what they look like.”

The Virginia school district released an announcement obtained by The Daily Wire last week, detailing their decision to cancel the event.

“Realizing that many schools continue to celebrate ‘Read Across America Day’ in partial recognition of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, it is important for us to be cognizant of research that may challenge our practice in this regard,” the announcement reads. “As we become more culturally responsive and racially conscious, all building leaders should know that in recent years there has been research revealing radical undertones in the books written and the illustrations drawn by Dr. Seuss.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS