Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space station
Richard Branson’s space tourism company takes big step forward
Billionaire Richard Branson’s space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc has signed an agreement with NASA to develop a program to promote private astronaut missions to the International Space Station (ISS), the company said on Monday.
Continue Reading Below
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Virgin Galactic will identify entities that are interested in purchasing private missions to the ISS and aid in transportation, on-orbit and ground resources.