Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Space business

Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space station

Richard Branson’s space tourism company takes big step forward

Reuters
close
Virgin Galactic CEO George T. Whitesides discusses ticket sales for Virgin Galactic's space tour. video

Virgin Galactic CEO: We aspire to open space to many more people

Virgin Galactic CEO George T. Whitesides discusses ticket sales for Virgin Galactic's space tour.

Billionaire Richard Branson’s space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc has signed an agreement with NASA to develop a program to promote private astronaut missions to the International Space Station (ISS), the company said on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Virgin Galactic will identify entities that are interested in purchasing private missions to the ISS and aid in transportation, on-orbit and ground resources.