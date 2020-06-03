Varney: America is ‘looking up'

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that amid loosening coronavirus lockdowns and George Floyd protesters doing the “right thing,” America is looking up.

Continue Reading Below

“On both fronts, there is a more positive tone,” he said. “Maybe I’m overly optimistic… But consider this: there is a consensus emerging that the protests against the killing of George Floyd are entirely legitimate. The protesters are doing the right thing. Demonstrating against injustice is an American tradition.”

But Varney said rioting, looting and destroying American cities is completely illegitimate, and separating peaceful protestors from “violent criminals” is definitely a positive.

VARNEY: RIOTS ANOTHER 'DISASTROUS SETBACK' FOR AMERICA

“We have identified what's right and what's wrong,” he said. “Identify the real enemy and you're on your way to progress.”

There is “clear progress” being made in coronavirus lockdowns and reopening the economy, Varney said, with all 50 states loosening restrictions to some extent. The states which have relaxed their restrictions most, he said, are witnessing economic recovery.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“True, we are seeing more new cases in Florida, Arizona, Texas and Georgia. But I don't hear anyone calling for a new ‘stay-at-home’ crackdown,” he said. “We appear to accept the risk of new infections, in order to get us out of the economic chasm we saw in April and May.”

Varney said it’s apparent America is escaping the economic crisis, otherwise, the market would not be rallying if investors believed we’re staying in the “disaster zone.”

With all of the destruction in New York City, razor wires guarding Saks Fifth Avenue, and the coronavirus’ heavy impact on businesses nationwide, Varney said it’s hard to think positively about what lies ahead. But the fact is, he said, rioting and looting have declined since the day before.

“With violence discredited, hopefully, there's a trend towards peaceful, legitimate and well-supported protest,” he said. “Don't doubt for one moment the uptrend in the economy -- it’s there. June is the turning point: the uptrend has begun. It’s the green shoots of looking up.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS