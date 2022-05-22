Vacation home top picks revealed by booking website Vrbo: 'Above and beyond'

Need some travel ideas or vacation home decor inspiration?

Check out these stunning American properties that have been highlighted by Vacation Rentals by Owner — AKA Vrbo — an online vacation home rental platform that’s under Expedia Group, Inc.

Vrbo named 10 visually compelling accommodations in its 2022 Vacation Homes of the Year roundup.

Nearly all the homes mentioned on the list have an average star rating of 4.8 out of 5 or higher from travel reviewers.

The travel site also made its determinations by evaluating each vacation home’s number of bookings, host status and family-friendly amenities.

"The hosts who own and manage these places are dedicated to going above and beyond for their guests," said Vrbo spokesperson Alison Kwong in a statement.

"We also know every family has different tastes and vacation preferences, so this list represents a variety of price points, destinations, types of properties and design."

If you’re on the lookout for your family’s next vacation destination or want to know what travelers are looking for in top-ranked vacation homes, take a look at these vetted properties.

Santa Rosa Beach, Florida: The Gulf Front 30A home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, is a five-bedroom and a five-and-a-half-bathroom coastal getaway that can accommodate up to 16 guests.

It’s located in the Dune Allen community and has a private walkway that leads to the beach. The vacation home’s seaside theme is kept throughout with stone and wood floors, original art, custom linens, two covered porches with gulf views, grills, fireplaces and a 15-by-30-foot pool.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee: The Moonshine Peak Chalet is a rustic abode nestled in the Arts and Crafts District of Gatlinburg, Tennessee. This three-bedroom and three-bathroom chalet can fit up to 10 guests at a time it's located a short drive from Smoky Mountain National Park.

Visitors are welcome to a fully stocked kitchen, a family room, a full-length deck with rockers and a propane grill. There’s also a gas fireplace, a game room, a four-person spa, a pub table and a propane fire table in the chalet’s split rail fenced yard.

Telluride, Colorado: The Overlook Haus in Telluride, Colorado, is a four-bedroom and five-bathroom mountain lodge that can accommodate 10 people. It’s located in Mountain Village and has views of the San Sophia Ridge.

This rustic lodge includes wood flooring, white walls, high vaulted ceilings and expansive windows. The kitchen and bathrooms have a modern design, including white countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, glass door showers and soaking tubs.

The home also has a wraparound deck, sunken hot tub, fire pit and media room.

Palm Springs, California: The Little Tuscany Holiday House in Palm Springs, California, is a three-bedroom and three-bathroom "designer retreat" that’s located minutes from the world-famous Palm Canyon Drive.

It’s a remodeled vacation home that offers a resort-style experience with an open floor plan, moving walls of glass, luxury art and furnishings, a gym, a heated pool and spa, alfresco dining areas, and an upper patio.

Other amenities include a built-in outdoor grill and bar, a fire pit, areas for bocce ball and horseshoe and two onsite bikes.

Big Sky, Montana: The Beaver Creek Lodge in Big Sky, Montana, is a rustic four-bedroom and five-bathroom lodge that sits on 20 acres of land with creek-facing views. The cozily styled mountain lodge includes wood flooring and wall paneling, leather furniture and statement rugs.

This remote getaway also includes a hot tub, stone fireplace and access to a variety of outdoor woodland activities that aren’t far from Yellowstone National Park.

Hawaii Island, Hawaii: The Whales Play retreat in Hawaii is an ocean-front three-bedroom and three-bathroom vacation spot where visitors can often see whales and dolphins right from the patio or deck.

This tropical getaway includes a private infinity pool, beach loungers and grill. Inside there’s a chef’s kitchen, a lanai-connected living room. The home includes island-themed art and decor that reflects the Pacific.

Two of the home’s suites have views of the ocean while the third has a tranquil entry garden and waterfall view

Hilton Head, South Carolina: The 23 South Beach Lagoon is an oceanfront getaway in the Sea Pines area of Hilton Head, South Carolina. It has six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms that can accommodate up to 14 visitors.

The multi-level coastal home has high ceilings, numerous decks and gathering areas. There’s a fully stocked cook’s kitchen, outdoor gas grill, a large open lawn and a heatable pool and spa that accompany the home’s panoramic views.

Broken Bow, Oklahoma: The StarFire Cabin in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, is a "modern" four-bedroom and six-bathroom cabin that can accommodate up to 18 guests at a time.

The three-level cabin has a mix of rustic and contemporary interior, including wood flooring and walls, shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliance, subway tiles and geometric light fixtures.

Its amenities include an outdoor stone gas fireplace with a mounted flat-screen TV, a propane grill and fire pit, a video arcade and a shuffleboard area.

East Hampton, New York: The Stunning Hampton Holiday farmhouse in East Hampton, New York, is a five-bedroom and six-and-half-bathroom vacation property that has been given a "Fifty Shades of Greige" theme.

The home melds a bright countryside aesthetic complete with barn doors and a southern exposure living room with cool-toned mid-century modern furniture and decor. Contemporary amenities include its sit-in gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, gym, pool, spa and pool house and outdoor grill.

Sawyer, Michigan: The Sawyer Getaway on the lake side of the Red Arrow Highway in Sawyer, Michigan, is a modern, industrial-style vacation home that has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It’s located minutes from Warren Dunes State Park and can fit up to 11 visitors at a time.

The home includes standout furnishings and decor in white, black, beige, and gray, and it has a mix of light wood and silver hardware. This home’s amenities include a covered porch with seating, a fire pit and lounge area, an eight-person hot tub and a new 12-by-28-foot heated in-ground saltwater pool.