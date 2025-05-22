USPS unveils 'Forever' stamps honoring 250 years of US military service

The United States Postal Service is celebrating the three original branches of the military by releasing special 250th anniversary stamps.

The special edition stamps will be decorated with the seal of either the Army, Marine Corps or Navy.

Under each seal, stamps will include the following inscriptions: "250 Years of Service," "Since 1775" and "Forever/USA."

"As we commemorate this significant milestone, we honor their courage, their commitment and their vital role in safeguarding the freedoms we hold dear," Jeffery Adams, USPS corporate communications vice president said.

Adams says the postal service wants to honor the men and women who serve in the military.

"These stamps serve as a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy and unwavering dedication of the women and men who have built and sustained the United States Army, Navy and Marine Corps for the past 250 years," Adams said during the unveiling.

Various members of the military branches also attended the ceremony.

Army Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Brady, Army inspector general, said the stamps will shape troop morale.

"Today's important commemoration should not close without recognizing the huge morale booster that the Postal Service has been to our military," he said. "Generations of military personnel serving in foreign lands, deployed — I can attest to this ... firsthand — they've always cherished those two words when [their] first sergeant is coming in with that big bag."

Navy Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, director of the Navy staff, noted that letters always got to the men and women serving on the high seas.

"You have well and faithfully delivered mail to ships on the far side of the world, always finding a way to keep people connected. No matter the distance. Letters and care packages from friends and family delivered to our deployed sailors at sea make an immense difference," Boyle said.

Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., director of the Marine Corps staff, talked about the strong "connection" between the USPS and the military remains today.

"I still have letters that my wife wrote me when I was a young first lieutenant overseas on my first shipboard deployment, and I cherish the pictures that came through the mail from my children the first time I went to war — precious memories made possible by the United States Postal Service," Rock said.

The stamps will be sold in sheets of 20 and will always hold the value of a current First-Class Mail 1-ounce stamp regardless of current First-Class pricing.

USPS has other commemorative Forever $.73 stamps available featuring Betty White, Dungeons and Dragons, Hank Aaron and more.

A sheet of 20 stamps with one of the military seals will cost $14.60.

