Upstate New York could be getting a Soho House

The swanky Soho House could be landing in the serene Hudson Valley.

The quiet town of Rhinebeck in upstate New York, which is about 100 miles north of New York City, could be the next landing spot for the trendy members-only club as wealthy Manhattanites continue to flee the city, according to Page Six reports.

The club’s new location is said to be modeled after Soho Farmhouse in England’s Oxfordshire countryside where noteworthy guests such as Megan Markle, George and Amal Clooney and stars like Victoria and David Beckham have reportedly stayed. The English property spans 100 acres and features luxe accommodations such as a spa, movie theater, cabins and dining.

Soho House did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment.

The news comes as hundreds of wealthy people living in cities like New York have fled to the suburbs of Westchester County, the Hamptons on Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and vacation spots in Massachusetts, during the coronavirus pandemic as more people continue to work from home.

An interest in moving out of New York, in particular, has increased 40 percent compared to the same time period last year, according to United Van Lines.

