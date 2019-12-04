United buying Airbus jets to replace older Boeing planes

Boeing suffered another setback on Tuesday when United Airlines announced it had placed an order with Airbus.

United will replace some of its older Boeing planes with 50 new Airbus jets starting in 2024.

The order is for Airbus A321XLR jets, a long-range version of the European company’s single-aisle A321neo. They will eventually replace United’s 53 Boeing 757-200s.

Terms weren’t released. United also will delay delivery of larger Airbus A350s.

Boeing was already reeling from the grounding of its 737 Max jets after two deadly crashes.

United Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella says the Max doesn’t have the range of the A321XLR and Boeing hasn’t decided whether to build a new mid-size plane.

He says United will use the Airbus jets mostly between the East Coast and Europe.

