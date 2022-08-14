UK rising cost of living forcing Britons to part ways with pets

With the cost of living rising in the U.K., some Britons are having to part ways with their pets to save money.

The trend comes as the country is reeling from rising energy bills and the Bank of England has warned that a recession is likely later this year. Figures released on Friday showed that the U.K.’s economy shrank between April and June

Pet and animal shelters say they are experiencing record inquiries for cat and dog returns as owners decide the costs of owning a pet – food plus hundreds in vet bills – is no longer manageable.

AMERICAN WORKFORCE CONTINUES TO SHRINK, FALLS 400K SINCE MARCH AFTER NEARLY HITTING PREPANDEMIC LEVELS

The trend marks a significant reversal from the surge in demand for pets during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns when people were isolated in their homes and lonely.

One center, Woodgreen, said its applications have dropped to hundreds per month, down from tens of thousands per month during the height of the lockdown. Animal shelters are starting to worry that the drop in demand will eventually manifest in a drop in donations.

"This cost-of-living crisis has crept up on us a lot more quickly than people ever expected," Adam Clowes, operations director of Dogs Trust, told Reuters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The average U.K. household fuel bill has risen more than 50% this year as the war in Ukraine squeezes global oil and natural gas supplies, and another increase is due in October, when the average bill is forecast to hit the equivalent of $4,3000 a year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.