U-Haul renters moving to these parts of the country

Droves of do-it-yourself movers made their way to North Carolina's "emerging tech hub" in 2019, according to U-Haul data analyzing U.S. migration trends for the year.

Continue Reading Below

The state's Raleigh-Durham corridor -- part of the so-called "Research Triangle" which encompasses North Carolina State University, Duke University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill -- earned the top spot on U-Haul's annual list of top growing cities as it saw more movers coming rather than going last year.

WHERE DID AMERICANS MOVE IN 2019?

"Raleigh-Durham is rivaling Austin (Texas) for attracting tech businesses and young professionals. We're seeing Silicon Valley talent and companies flock to the area," said U-Haul Company of Raleigh president Kris Smith. "With a competitive cost of living, good wages and job growth, Raleigh-Durham is experiencing a boom in population."

Arrivals to the Raleigh-Durham area were up more than three percent while departures dropped more than two percent compared to the previous year, according to the data. Durham locations alone saw arrivals swell seven percent over the year.

MILLENNIALS ARE LEAVING MAJOR CITIES IN DROVES OVER RISING COSTS

The top five growth cities following the Raleigh-Durham market for 2019 include Kissimmee, Florida; Ocala, Florida; Round Rock-Pflugerville, Texas; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

The top 10 are as follows:

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Meanwhile, Florida takes the title for the top growth state for 2019. The Sunshine State holds seven of the top 25 cities. In comparison, Texas claimed four spots on the list while California nabbed three.

U-Haul compiles its annual list by calculating the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state during a calendar year, the company says.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS