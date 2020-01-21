Twitch and this cable network launching esports talk show

Esports are coming to (another) screen near you.

Video-game streamer Twitch is teaming up with Turner Sports to create a talk show, “ELEAGUE Super Punch powered by Twitch,” which will air weekly on Fridays starting next month.

The show, hosted by game-streaming pros Ify Nwadiwe, Kelly Nugent, J.D. Witherspoon and Alex Corea, will air from 11 p.m. to midnight on Twitch before airing on TBS for an hour.

The move comes as esports continues to become more popular. The industry topped $1 billion in 2019, up 27 percent from the year before, according to a report in Rueters.

What’s more, Twitch came out as the top streaming platform for games in 2019.

The free Amazon-owned service logged more than 9 billion hours watched last year, which was a 20 percent increase year-over-year. That’s compared to YouTube Gaming, which logged just 2 billion streaming hours and Facebook Gaming, which racked up about 350 million hours, according to the StreamElements & Arsenal.gg's State of the Stream report.

