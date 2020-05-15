Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach to partially reopen

President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach will partially reopen this weekend, as parts of Florida begin to loosen coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Continue Reading Below

Members of the Florida club were notified Thursday that the “Beach Club” restaurant will be open for lunch on Saturday after being temporarily closed for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The spa, gym, tennis courts and the main house where the president's private residence is located, will stay closed, the email notes.

IS GOLF AN ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY DURING CORONAVIRUS?

Staffers will adhere to social distancing guidelines and tables and beach chairs will be placed six feet apart. Guests will have to bring their own towels and practice social distancing in the pool and jacuzzi, and the email, first reported by the Washington Post, urged, “do not congregate.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Mar-a-Lago’s reopening comes as a number of other Palm Beach County resorts and restaurants have begun opening up as part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Phase One” plan for reopening the state. Restaurants can only operate at 25 percent capacity indoors and must place tables six feet apart for outdoor dining.

The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach started its dinner service on Thursday and will continue with its dining service through the weekend including a Sunday brunch. The Breakers, a luxury resort in Palm Beach, said it will reopen May 22.

BIGGEST PALM BEACH LUXURY REAL ESTATE SALES OF 2019 SHOW MARKET STILL SIZZLING

There have been around 4,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County since the virus broke out in March and at least 263 people have died.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS